What is a Revocable Living Trust?

A Revocable Living Trust is a document that you transfer your assets to for you to use during your lifetime, and then is transferred to your beneficiaries when you have passed away. Revocable living trusts certainly can be more difficult than creating a simple last will and testament, however they can be the perfect estate-planning tool.

A Revocable Living Trust is created during your lifetime, and you have complete control of it. A Revocable Living Trust continues to exist after your passing, to allow your Successor Trustee to make the distributions according to your Revocable Living Trust.

Our Revocable Living Trust services include:

An initial consultation to assess your assets, discuss your wants and needs, explain how a Revocable Living Trust works, and help you decide if a Revocable Living Trust is right for you. Prepare your Revocable Living Trust, which is specifically tailored for you, keeping in mind your wants and needs we discussed in our initial consultation. Unlimited reviews and revisions to ensure your Revocable Living Trust accurately reflects your requests. Execution of your Revocable Living Trust, and we will provide the witnesses and notary



To complete your estate plan, we also highly recommend that we prepare and execute Power of Attorneys and other related estate planning documents.

It is important to speak with a qualified estate planning attorney to consider and discuss the best type of trust for you. Contact our office today at (206) 408-8158 to speak with our experienced attorney Darcel Lobo. We look forward to being able to assist you with your estate planning needs.

