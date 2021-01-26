Highline Public Schools this week launched its new Highline Virtual Academy for students in 6th through 12th grades in Fall 2021.

Students who thrive in independent and online learning are good candidates for Highline Virtual Academy.

“We’ve learned that despite all of the challenges of remote learning, some of our students thrive in this environment – they like learning online, and some of our staff like teaching online,” Superintendent Susan Enfield said. “We’re excited that online learning will become a permanent option for students here in Highline.”

Students will attend classes from home rather than coming into a school building. Flexibility and self-pacing are two components of the academy’s learning model. The staff at the academy will provide face-to-face experiences in an online environment and build relationships with students and families to deliver on Highline’s promise to know every student by name, strength and need. The school will accept a limited number of students in 6th through 12th grade.

Highline students can engage in athletics through their neighborhood school.

Students and families can apply for the academy now. If interest exceeds enrollment capacity, students will be selected by lottery. Students living in the Highline service area will be prioritized over students from other districts.

Learn More About the New Virtual Academy

Information sessions will include a 30-minute presentation and 15 minutes of Q&A: