TRAFFIC ALERT: Sound Transit contractors will be doing tree clearing between S. 219th Street and S. 220th Street in Des Moines, starting as early as this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021:

WHAT: Sound Transit contractor will be clearing trees for upcoming Link Light Rail construction in the area

WHEN: Beginning as early as Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.

WHERE: 31st Ave S. between S. 219th Street and S. 220th Street (map below)

Work will occur from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mon.–Fri.*

No lane closures or traffic impacts to the area Excavator and over heavy equipment will be used A safe and secure work site Work conducted under strict COVID-19 guidelines



Contact [email protected] or (206) 370-5568

After-hours construction hotline: 888-298-2395

More info here: soundtransit org/fwlink