Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday, Jan. 28, announced several changes to the state’s Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery, including SeaTac and all of King County, will move into Phase 2 starting Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

The governor first announced the regional, phased reopening plan on Jan. 5.

The plan will be changed in two ways: first, the evaluation criteria for regions to move from Phase 1 to Phase 2, and the timeframe in which regions can progress.

“We are getting closer to finding our way out of this mess, but we aren’t there yet,” Inslee said during a press conference Thursday. “We have sacrificed too much to let our frustrations get the best of us now when the finish line is in sight, however distant that may seem in our field of vision.”

The changes come after further conversations with public health partners and the state’s increasing vaccination rates.

Phase 2 means that restaurants/bars, gyms, museums and other businesses will have limited re-openings.

Indoor Eating and Drinking Establishments : will now be available at 25% capacity, with alcohol service/delivery ending at 11 p.m. Outdoor or open-air dining available, max 6 per table, limit 2 households per table. Indoor Recreation and Fitness Establishments : Low and moderate risk sports competitions permitted (no tournaments). High risk sports permitted for practice and training. Fitness and training and indoor sports maximum 25% capacity. Indoor Entertainment Establishments (includes aquariums, indoor theaters, indoor arenas, indoor concert halls, indoor gardens, indoor museums, indoor bowling, indoor trampoline f acilities, indoor cardrooms, indoor entertainment activities of any kind, indoor event spaces): Maximum 25% capacity or 200 people, whichever is less. If food or drinks are served, eating and drinking requirements apply. Outdoor Entertainment Establishments : (includes zoos, outdoor gardens, outdoor aquariums, outdoor theaters, outdoor stadiums, outdoor event spaces, outdoor arenas, outdoor concert venues, rodeos): Groups of 15, limit 2 households per group, maximum 200 including spectators for events.



Here’s what else Phase 2 will allow:

Here’s more from the governor’s office: