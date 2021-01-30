SPONSORED :

How to prepare for an estate planning consultation

If you have been thinking about estate planning and wanting to know more about it or maybe you have a Will or Trust that is outdated, your best option would be to set up a consultation with an estate planning attorney. Here at DAL Law firm, we offer consultations where we would sit down with you and discuss your needs and goals.

After an appointment has been made with our office, we will send you an estate planning intake form for you to fill out. The intake form asks for your personal information, who you want to handle your estate, and how you want your estate distributed as well as other information. You would bring this intake form with you to the consultation. If you have an existing Will or Trust, we ask that you bring those in with you as well.

During the consultation, Darcel will get to know you and your family, discuss your goals, and be able to recommend a range of estate planning tools that fits your needs. Be prepared to discuss your assets such as savings, retirement accounts, real estate,

At the end of the consultation, you would decide if you want to proceed forward with an estate planning. We offer individualized Will and Revocable Trust packages. If you have questions about estate planning, contact our office today at (206) 408-8158 for a personal consultation to discuss estate planning needs.

Contact us:

19803 1st Avenue S.

Suite 200

Normandy Park, WA 98148 T (206) 408-8158

F (206) 374-2810 http://www.dallawfirm.com

https://www.facebook.com/DAL-Law-Firm-203308630032502/