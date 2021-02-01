EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce’s SMART Webinar on Round 2 of the Paycheck Protection Program will be held this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, from 10 – 11 a.m.

Presented by SMART, this webinar will provide resources and insight for businesses dealing with the impacts of the current COVID-19 situation.

In this session, you’ll hear from subject matter expert Robert Livingston of HomeStreet Bank who will break down Round 2 of the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides loans to help businesses keep their workforce employed during the COVID-19 crisis.

The webinar includes a 30-minute speaking program, plus ample time for audience Q&A.