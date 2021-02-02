Crews working on the Federal Way Link Extension will be closing the intersection at 30th Ave South and Kent/Des Moines Road (map below) starting this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 for tree removal.

Sound Transit said the closure is expected to last until Feb. 22.

Construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The intersection will remain closed overnight and on weekends. Drivers headed north on 30th Avenue S will be detoured around the closure by heading south on 30th Avenue South, west on South 240th Street, then north on SR 99 to Kent/Des Moines Road. This work is weather dependent. All project construction work is done under stringent COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.



The Federal Way Link Extension will open for service in 2024. For more information on the Federal Way Link Extension and to sign up for project updates, visit www.soundtransit.org/fwlink.