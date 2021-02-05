Do strangers matter in the Highline Area?

“YES!” according to the Exchange Club of Highline. For the past six decades, the local service club has been assembling community funds, support and volunteers to help neighbors in need in our area that most haven’t met and never will meet.

“It doesn’t matter if we know the person, if they are our neighbor, and they need a hand, our job is to help them.” That’s according to long time Exchange Club Member Bonnie Johnson.

She went on to add:

“To that little girl or boy who doesn’t have school supplies, it doesn’t matter who or how they get the basic supplies they need to learn, what matters is that we together ensure that kids in our area, don’t go without.”

Johnson was referring to the annual Backpack Program the Exchange Club of Highline helps to fund and facilitate for kids in need of school supplies at Highline Area Schools, including Highline, SeaTac, Tukwila & White Center.

That is just one of many civic projects the community leaders of the Exchange Club of Highline tackles each year. This is accomplished by equal parts logistics, sweat, and raising funds.

‘HIGHLINE’ FILM PREMIERES THURSDAY, FEB. 11

This year, the Exchange Club of Highline will be forgoing their annual Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser, an event that raises the bulk of the club’s non-profit donations, due to the ongoing concerns associated with Covid-19. Instead, this organization which donates 100% of it’s fundraiser profits to local causes, will be premiering a short film produced by the group called “Highline” on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

According to the Exchange Club of Highline’s President, Gail Smith:

“This short film is free to watch and we hope the community does. We do ask that you RSVP in advance of our February 11 in-home screening that starts at 7 p.m. This film highlights the current challenges faced by many in our community, but also offers a path for all of us to help. It doesn’t matter if you are not in a position to donate money this year for any reason. If you care about our communities, if strangers matter to you, if you want to be the change you would like to see, this film will offer multiple paths for you to begin your journey to help the people helped by the non-profits and endeavors the Exchange Club of Highline supports.”

Those interested in watching this in-home screening via a special Zoom webinar on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at 7 p.m. are invited to RSVP to reserve their free in-home screening pass here:

View the Film’s trailer below:



