The National Weather Service is predicting that cold air from the interior of British Columbia will continue to filter into the region through the end of the week, bringing with it a chance of SNOW.

“A series of weather systems will bring the potential for impactful snowfall to the area,” weather experts said.

The first significant system will arrive Thursday afternoon and night, with another possible system arriving Saturday.

Unseasonably cool and unsettled conditions will continue into next week, with lows predicted in the mid-20s.

“Saturday`s forecast will be anything but straightforward,” NOAA said. “As things stand, the end result will heavily depend on the depth of the cold air in place over the region and the amount of moisture the system brings with it. Model ensembles show a significant spread in possible snow amounts across the region on Saturday. This is heavily predicated on the path of the surface low with this system. If it moves onshore across the north Olympic Peninsula, low level southerly flow will attempt to quickly scour out the colder air and possibly result in a heavy wet snow for a portion of the area with a changeover to rain/snow mix over the Southwest Interior. If it takes a southern route, nearly all of the region could see impactful snowfall.”

Here’s the detailed forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Wednesday: A slight chance of snow between 11am and 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. Wednesday Night: A chance of rain and snow before 11pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. North northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Thursday: Snow likely, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Wind chill values between 23 and 28. East wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. Thursday Night: Snow likely, mainly before 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 24. East wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Friday: A 40 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Friday Night: Snow likely, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. Saturday: Snow likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Saturday Night: A chance of snow before 2am, then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Sunday: A chance of rain and snow before 5pm, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Sunday Night: Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Monday/ Washington’s Birthday: Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Monday Night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Tuesday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

