[Special Thanks to Gene Achziger]

They are often referred to as off-year elections, but there is nothing off about them. They are some of the most hands-on elected positions we have, affecting — among other things — our schools, our roads, even our water.

Got a better idea for schools? Sick of your city councilmember? Just want to get involved? Whatever your motivation, below is a list of details for open positions, contact information, and the current officeholders. Not all incumbents will be running again.

And it is not too early to get started. Filing for office will take place May 17-21; learn more here.

Elections will be held:

Primary Election will be on Aug. 3, 2021 General Election will be on Nov. 2, 2021



King County Elections expects to have its 2021 Candidates Manual published by Feb. 28; more info here.

And remember, once you declare yourself a candidate – even if it is before the filing date — you must register with the Public Disclosure Commission: https://www.pdc.wa.gov/

Below are the seats up for election, including who the current incumbents are:

King County Council

516 Third Ave, Room 1200

Seattle, WA 98104

(206) 477-1000

Four-year terms Meets: First, second, third and fourth Tuesdays Compensation: $163,394 Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021 King County Council District 5: Dave Upthegrove



Port of Seattle

2711 Alaskan Way

Seattle, WA 98121

(206) 787-3000​

Four-year terms Meets: Second and fourth Tuesdays Compensation: $128 per diem Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021 Port of Seattle Position 1: Ryan Calkins Port of Seattle Position 3: Stephanie Bowman Port of Seattle Position 5: Peter Steinbrueck



Highline School District

15675 Ambaum Blvd SW

Burien, WA 98166

(206) 631-3000

Four-year terms Meets: First and third Wednesdays Compensation: $50 per diem Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021 Highline School Board District 2: Angelica Alvarez Highline School Board District 3: Joe Van



Federal Way School District

Educational Service Center (ESC)

33330 8th Ave S

Federal Way, WA, 98003

(253) 945-2000

Four-year terms Meets: Second and fourth Tuesdays Compensation: $50 per diem Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021 Federal Way School Board District 1: Geoffery McAnalloy Federal Way School Board District 4: Trudy Davis



South King Fire and Rescue

31617 1st Ave S

Federal Way, WA 98003

(253) 852-2121

Six-year terms Meets: Fourth Tuesdays Compensation: $128 per diem Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021 South King Fire and Rescue Position 2: Bill Fuller South King Fire and Rescue Position 3: John Rickert South King Fire and Rescue Position 5: David A. Berger (two-year term)



City of Des Moines

21630 11th Ave S.

Des Moines, WA 98198

(206) 870-6519

Four-year terms Meets: Generally, on the second and fourth Thursdays Compensation: $250 per meeting Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021 Des Moines City Council Position 1: Matt Pina Des Moines City Council Position 3: Luisa Bangs Des Moines City Council Position 5: Traci Buxton Des Moines City Council Position 7: Matt Mahoney



Lakehaven Water and Sewer District

31627 1st Ave S.

Federal Way, WA 98003

(253) 941-1516

Six-year terms Meets: Second and fourth Thursdays Compensation: $128 per diem Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021 Lakehaven Water and Sewer District Position 3: Peter Sanchez Lakehaven Water and Sewer District Position 4: Laura Belvin Lakehaven Water and Sewer District Position 5: Ron Nowicki



Highline Water District

23828 30th Ave S.

Kent, WA 98032

(206) 824-0375

Six-year terms Meets: First and third Wednesdays Compensation: $128 per diem Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021 Highline Water District Position 3 Kathleen Quong-Vermeire Highline Water District Position 5 Vince Koester



King County Water District 54

922 S 219th Street

Des Moines, WA 98198

(206) 878-7210

Six-year terms Meets: First and third Tuesdays Compensation: $128 per diem Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021 King County Water District 54 Position 3: Jim Langston



Midway Sewer District

3030 S 240th Street

Kent, WA 98032

(206) 824-4960

Six-year terms Meets: Second and fourth Wednesdays Compensation: $128 per diem Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021 Midway Sewer District Position 2: Jack Hendrickson Midway Sewer District Position 3: George Landon



Southwest Suburban Sewer District

17840 Des Moines Memorial Dr S.

Burien, WA 98148-1706

(206) 244-9575

Meets: First and third Tuesdays of the month Compensation: $128 per diem Position(s) up for election Nov. 2, 2021 Southwest Suburban Sewer District Position 3: Susan (Suzy) Genzale



Des Moines Pool Metropolitan Park District (Mount Rainier Pool)

22015 Marine View Drive S., Suite 2B

Des Moines, WA 98198

(206) 429-3852