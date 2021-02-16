SPONSORED :

UPDATE : Zenith Holland’s Pottery Sale has been extended through Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021!

Well, old man winter sure did a number on our roads, homes and businesses over the weekend. As a result, many folks who wanted to take advantage of Zenith Holland Nursery’s giant garden pot sale (originally set to end on Feb. 15) were not able to visit the charming nursery. But, with the nimbleness that sets an independent business apart from big box stores, Zenith Holland Nursery has extended their 25% off all garden pots sale through Sunday Feb. 21, 2021.

This means you have six more days to acquire these high quality and beautiful additions for you home landscape needs. You can choose from a generous selection of frost resistant Vietnamese clay pots crafted using centuries old techniques, as well as other artisan offerings. All at an incredible savings of 25% off.

Zenith Holland Nursery is open daily from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., following all COVID-19 safety protocols. But hurry, this sale ends Sunday, Feb 21!

Zenith Holland Nursery

23260 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198 Phone: (206) 878-7002 Website: https://www.zenithholland.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZenithHollandGardens/