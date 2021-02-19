Stay tuned – the Rotary Club of Des Moines/Normandy Park’s Virtual Poverty Bay Wine Festival will be held online on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

WHAT: 2021 Virtual Poverty Bay Wine Festival fundraiser

WHEN: Saturday, March 27, 2021, from 4 – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Event will be streamed on Facebook live – stay tuned for details!

There will be a Wine Store where you can buy wines being showcased. 30% of store sales goes to helping our community. 70% goes to wineries. Get in a free drawing for a chance to win 1 of 18 bottles of wine. For more info, text “Red” to 555-888.



More info here: https://www.drinktomusic.org