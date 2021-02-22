SPONSORED :

Do you have kids who are lookng for a fun new sport with which to get involved? The Titans, our local lacrosse league is recruiting, and they want to help kids get back into activites using the best available safety protocols while balancing the need to get kids active and outdoors again.

If you’re interested in finding out what is so fun about the “fastest game on two feet,” keep reading, reach out to them (http://www.swlacrosseclub.org), or come out to one of their practices beginning March 15 at Pathfinder K-8 from 5:30-7 p.m.

“Founded in 2008, the Southwest Lacrosse Club (SWLC) is dedicated to the promotion, organization and development of lacrosse in the south end. Our mission is to teach lacrosse fundamentals and good sportsmanship, while emphasizing the importance of discipline, teamwork, and physical fitness. Players of all skill levels have the opportunity to develop their game, and we will prepare each athlete for the next level of play.

“The club and region have had exciting growth and expansion over the past two years, helping initiate a new West Seattle Lacrosse Club (WSLAX) last season to support high school players within the West Seattle High School boundaries.”

This year, both clubs are working to grow the girl’s program (hosted by WSLAX) and field a full program of teams for 3rd through 8th grade girls. The joint program is actively seeking first-time players from throughout the Southwest region – West Seattle to Des Moines and Federal Way. If your child is interested, please email [email protected] they’d love to welcome them to a practice to get a feel for the game.

Lacrosse is one of the world’s oldest sports, with its roots coming from indigenous peoples of North America, including what’s now the Northeast U.S. and Southeast Canada. It is now the fastest-growing youth sport in the U.S. Lacrosse is a mashup of hockey, soccer, and football. It’s fast, dynamic, physical, and exciting to watch. For athletes playing soccer or football in the early spring, Lacrosse is the perfect complementary late spring sport. The Southwest Lacrosse Club serves youth and high school boys in the general areas of West Seattle, Burien, Normandy Park, Seatac, Des Moines, Tukwila, Renton, and Federal Way.

Here’s a breakdown of the upcoming season:

Season: April– June 2021.

Grades, fees, practices, games:

Co-Ed K-2 – $80 – Practice Sundays in May/June B3/4 – $175 – 2x/week – Weekends B5/6 – $275 – 2x/week – Weekends B7/8 – $325 – 2x/week – Weekends Boys HS – $450 – 2-3x/week – 2x/week



1. Register with US Lacrosse ($30)

2. Register for your local club:

High School Boys (Chief Sealth and south areas) High School Boys (West Seattle High School area) Girls 3rd-8th (all areas) Co-Ed K-2 (all areas)



For more info, visit http://www.swlacrosseclub.org.