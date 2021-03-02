Do you know a Highline College alumnus who is making an impact in their community? Now is your chance to honor them.

Nominations are now open for the 2021 Distinguished Alumnus Award, an annual award that honors former Highline students who have made notable achievements in their profession or society.

Last year’s recipient was Michele Pedicone, a respiratory care and allied health professor in New York, who graduated from Highline in 2007. She was recognized for her commitment to educating future respiratory care professionals during a time when the need was at an all-time high because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deadline to nominate is May 7, 2021.

This year’s winner – to be selected this spring – will also join 1998 winner Ann Rule, an internationally acclaimed crime author, and 1990 winner Norm Rice, the award’s first recipient and former mayor of Seattle. Rice attended Highline in 1968–69 and Rule in 1972–73.

Other past recipients include Angela Sheffey-Bogan, a principal at a local elementary school, Sam Green, Washington state’s first Poet Laureate and Scott Crueger, an award-winning television photojournalist for KIRO-TV. Eligible nominees are former students who attended Highline five or more years ago (prior to the 2016–17 academic year).

The college is looking for nominees who have made a significant contribution through community service, noteworthy professional achievement and/or recognized leadership.

Nominations may be submitted by faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends of Highline.

Nominees will be asked to submit a resume and personal profile questionnaire for review by a campus selection committee. The person selected will be asked to speak at Highline’s annual Spring Luncheon for staff and faculty and will be recognized later that evening at Highline’s commencement, June 17, 2021.

Online nomination forms are available through the Alumni Relations website.

The due date is May 7, 2021.

Nominations may also be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to:

Highline College Alumni Relations

PO Box 98000 MS CV-3

Des Moines, WA 98198

Questions?

Contact Tanisha Williams at [email protected].