Two people were shot and killed in their Des Moines home on Friday night, Mar. 5, 2021.

Des Moines Police that that at 9:25 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 24000 block of 25th Ave S. (map below) for a reported shooting incident.

Officers arrived at the residence and located a 54-year old female and a 62-year old male, both with gunshot wounds.

A 26-year old male was also at the location.

Officers rendered life-saving measures until South King Fire & Rescue and King County Medic One arrived and continued emergency medical procedures.

The 54-year old female and 62-year old male were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 26-year old male was arrested and is in custody on investigation of homicide.

Both victims were last known to reside in Des Moines.

All three individuals are related and appear to live at the same residence.

Detectives from the Des Moines Police Department are continuing to investigate the incident. Detectives are not searching for anyone at this time. Individuals with information are encouraged to call police.