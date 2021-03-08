EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce will be holding a Chamber Mixer on Wednesday, Mar. 24, 2021, sponsored by Dan the Sausageman.

This event – which will be held online from 4 – 5:30 p.m. – is designed to optimize virtual networking, so come link up with fellow members of the business community in one-on-one sessions.

This month, the Mixer Host will be Dan the Sausageman , a local seller of artisan gift boxes to create quality and thoughtful gifts for our customers while pursuing our dreams and inspiring others to do the same.

Each attendee will be given a chance to win a Dan the Sausageman Gold Rush Box, including a golden assortment of Dan’s tasty treats!

Hear what a fellow member had to say about the chamber’s last Mixer:

“What an event! Great group of people in the community and made some excellent connections.”

– Aaron, Fuse Networks (Member since 2020)

Interested in being the Host of an upcoming Chamber Mixer? Email [email protected].

