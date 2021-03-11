SPONSORED :

March brings much excitement to Zenith Holland Nursery

All around the signs of spring are undeniable. Shoots and buds, so tender just last week, are bursting forth with abandon. And so too, you will find education assortment and savings bursting forth at Zenith Holland Nursery in Des Moines.

Education

Zenith Holland is hosting their first FREE outdoor, social distanced in-person class of 2021. An overflow Veggie Class with Cyndi Stuart is now scheduled for Sunday March 21,2021 at 10 AM due to the sold out status of their previously announced Saturday class on March 20th, 2021. At both events you will learn secrets and best practices for growing vegetables from seeds and starts in the PNW.

This is an in-person class featuring limited physically distanced seating in a covered outdoor space. Open to all. Free admission

However you must RSVP by phone (206) 878-7002 to let them know if you be attending solo or with a Covid buddy, so they can best arrange seating. Masks required.

Assortment

Right now you will find a terrific assortment of houseplants to bring a touch of outdoors inside. Zenith Holland receives weekly deliveries of houseplants ranging from the familiar to the exotic, with many customers stating that they found varieties they can’t find anywhere else!

Along with items for the home, you will find so many delights to flourish in the Pacific NW landscape such as camellias, Ribes the Red Flowering Currant (Ribes sanguineum) a lovely flowering shrub, and more.

You will also find an abundant selection of seeds along with helpful advice to begin a raised bed, container or traditional garden patch. You can find everything you need for fresh organic gardening bursting with color and nutrition. Not to mention ornamentals to delight.

Gardening can begin in earnest during this time frame, when you may also plant bare root trees including fruit varieties which brings us to ..

Savings

Only while supplies last you can save 25% off of bare root trees. Hurry, the savings only last until they begin potting the trees up, so act now.

New Spring hours are extended to daily 9:00 am-6:00 pm. With Covid-19 protocols in place to keep everyone safe and healthy. While you’re there check out their new garden shop for a carefully curated selection of tools, decor and garden must-haves.

Zenith Holland Nursery

23260 Marine View Drive South

Des Moines, WA 98198 Phone: (206) 878-7002 Website: https://www.zenithholland.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZenithHollandGardens/