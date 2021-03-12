This week the King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims of a fatal shooting in Des Moines on Mar. 5, 2021 as Hagos Berihun, 62, and Etenesh Kebede, 54.

The shooting happened in a home in the 24000 block of 25th Ave S. (map below).

Both victims died of multiple gunshot wounds, and their deaths are considered homicide.

“The cause/sequence of events that led to these shooting deaths is still under investigation,” Des Moines Police Detective Sergeant David Mohr told The Waterland Blog.

A 26-year old son of the victims was arrested at the scene, but he has since been released.

All three individuals are related and appear to live at the same residence.

“The investigation into this incident is ongoing,” Mohr added.