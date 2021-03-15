Next up at BAT Theatre: ‘Vanya And Sonia And Masha And Spike’ by Christopher Durang, opening on Saturday, Mar. 27, 2021.

Vanya is the first show in BAT’s Shelter-in-place Season III, and will open live on Zoom for two weekends starting March 27 at 8 p.m.

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE:

As always, these are a pay-what-you-will donation for the Zoom link.

Vanya offers, at its core, a laugh-a-minute comedy about a dysfunctional trio of siblings trying to face the apparently troubling onset of middle age…and the possibility that they may not have done enough in their lives to deem it a satisfactory one. It is an enjoyably snarky comedy with occasional over-the-top moments bordering on absurd. It is a supremely entertaining play, filled with wit and sass, but yet surprisingly deep and introspective as well.

Join Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike on their comedic journey of reawakening.

Can’t wait to know the story? Join BAT’s Script Club. It is reading Vanya And Sonia And Masha And Spike and meeting on March 18 at 1:30 on Zoom to talk about it. Email BAT at [email protected] for more information.