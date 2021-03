Des Moines residential customers may set up to 3 extra bags (32-gallon or kitchen garbage bag size) or cans of garbage for collection at no additional cost on their regular collection service day.

This event will run during the week of March 29 – April 2, 2021.

More info here: https://www.recology.com/recology_news/des-moines-curbside-garbage-collection-event/