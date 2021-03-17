Learn how a student-centered, equity-driven, and maritime-focused education can make a difference for local youth and community on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.
- Maritime High School is a new small high school focused on the maritime industry and scheduled to open in September 2021 with its first 9th-grade class.
- It will be located at the Olympic Interim Site, 615 S. 200th Street in Des Moines (map below).
- Maritime is a collaborative project of Highline Public Schools, Northwest Maritime Center, Port of Seattle, and the Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition, with many community and industry partners engaged to support our students.
- The Principal is Tremain Holloway, formerly of Highline High School.
“Join us for the kickoff event! Meet the inaugural principal and discover how project-based learning will ignite powerful youth development experiences at the Maritime High School.”
Save your spot by RSVP’ing here: http://bit.ly/306Wv08.
Organizers will email you prior to April 22 with more details and a link for accessing the live event.
For questions, email [email protected] or call 360.385.3628 x111.
More info on Maritime High School is here: https://www.highlineschools.org/school-learning-sites/choice-schools/maritime-high-school
