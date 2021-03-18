A free Health Insurance Enrollment Fair will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Sea-Tac Airport parking garage.
This free event will run from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and is meant for current and laid-off airport employees, their families and airport communities:
- Get in-person help to enroll in an affordable health insurance plan
- Get your health insurance questions answered
- Talk with navigators who speak multiple languages including Spanish and Amharic
- See if you are eligible for an ORCA LIFT bus pass ($10 pre-loaded card if you qualify)
WHERE: Sea-Tac Airport Parking Garage, 1st Floor, between orange and purple elevators.
By car:
- Enter parking garage through GENERAL PARKING. -PARK on the 8th FLOOR of the Parking Garage (the 8th
floor of the parking garage has lots of available spaces).
- Take the orange or purple elevator to the 1st Floor. -Bring your parking ticket for validation during the event.
By light rail or other:
- Enter the parking garage from the light rail station or walk across a skybridge from the main terminal if inside the airport. You will be on the 4th floor.
- Take the orange or purple elevator to the 1st Floor.
MASKS & SAFE DISTANCING REQUIRED. If you do not have a mask, we will give you one.
QUESTIONS: Call Airport Jobs at 206-787-7501 or visit: www.portjobs.org.
