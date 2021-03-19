The City of Des Moines announced on Friday that its City Clerk/Communications Director Bonnie Wilkins has received the Washington Municipal Clerks Association’s ‘City Clerk of the Year’ award.

“Congratulations Bonnie, you are without question deserving of this prestigious award,” the city said.

Below are some of the criteria:

The nominee must have made significant contributions or performed outstanding service to WMCA, to the profession of municipal clerk, and to his/her individual municipality in the following areas: Leadership, organization, administration and communications. Legislative and governing body procedures, records management, and public relations. Outstanding service to WMCA, commitment to professional development and contribution to the clerk profession (time/length of service, service on WMCA committees, attendance at State conferences, attendance at other WMCA sanctioned training events, involvement in regional groups and/or IIMC committees). Special projects, community activities, and volunteerism.



Nominations were submitted in a confidential manner and in collaboration with the nominee’s elected officials, appointed officials, supervisor, or colleagues by including letter(s) of support.

Please join us in congratulating Bonnie!