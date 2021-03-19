The Des Moines Yacht Club will be holding a Blood Drive for Cascade Regional Blood Services this Saturday, March 20, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 3 p,m.

A mobile donation site will be located in the southeast corner of Anthony’s parking lot (map below).

As you enter, the gate to your left will be open.

You can book your appointment today by calling 1-877-24-BLOOD, or visiting www.CRBS.net.

Cascade Regional Blood Services is celebrating 75 years of saving lives.

