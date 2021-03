Volunteers are needed for ‘Underwater Cleanup Day,’ on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Redondo Beach Pier.

The event will run from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Organizers are looking for divers to pick up trash, along with land-based volunteers to help sort the trash.

“Register now and help us keep our waters free of trash!”

Submit yourself here: [email protected] or https://mast.highline.edu/contact/