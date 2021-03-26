EDITOR’S NOTE : South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

On Thursday, Mar. 25, 2021, the Seattle Southside Chamber held an online SMART Webinar that provided resources and insights for businesses dealing with the impacts of the current COVID-19 situation.

In this session, subject matter experts discussed the latest on Washington State House Bill 1368 and the new federal relief package that is making its way to the Senate floor.

Speakers include Tommy Gantz, Director of Governmental Affairs on Tax & Fiscal Policy from the Association of Washington Businesses, Chris Eyler, NW Region Executive Director of the United States Chamber of Commerce.

Watch the full (edited for time) video below (running time 56:33):

Learn more about the Seattle Southside Chamber here: https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com