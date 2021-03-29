SPONSORED :

What is a Guardianship?

A guardianship allows an incompetent individual to enable their rights under the law to the maximum extent. The guardian’s role is to advocate for the rights of the person and help make the best decisions with their authority and duties. A guardian will protect the financial and health needs of this person and help reduce the negative impact on the independence of the person. During your initial consultation, Darcel will sit down with you and determine if a guardianship is necessary.

It is important to have a trusted guardian because establishing guardianship can be a long and expensive process. Guardians are meant to provide proper care and act responsibly on behalf of the person. Here at our office, we can assist you by walking you through the legal complexities and answers your questions and concerns, making sure that you understand the entire process.

