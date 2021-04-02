At approximately 6:30 p.m. on March 29, 2021, Washington State Patrol (WSP) communications received 9-1-1 calls reporting a rollover collision on northbound 1-5 near SR 516 (map bel0w).

Additional witnesses indicated that this was a Hit and Run collision.

Troopers say that a white Chevrolet Suburban was driving on the right shoulder when it swerved, striking a Honda Civic traveling in lane 1.

This caused the Civic to leave the roadway and roll over.

One witness was able to get pictures of the Suburban and the occupants and provided those to WSP detectives.

Once troopers arrived on scene it was determined that the driver of the Civic had serious injuries and his two passengers had minor injuries. The driver suffered broken vertebrae, a broken wrist and a large head laceration.

Due to the extent of these injuries this incident is being investigated as a Felony Hit and Run.

WSP detectives were able to locate the Suburban and started conducting surveillance in order to arrest the suspected driver. Finally after two days the suspect was arrested and the Suburban impounded as evidence.

“Perseverence by WSP detectives along with information from witnesses was paramount in leading to this arrest! Great Job!”