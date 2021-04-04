A home burned intensely in the 24500 block of 26th Place South in Des Moines (map below) early Sunday morning, April 4, 2021.
South King Fire & Rescue responded around 1:30 a.m., and firefighters found a huge fire with smoke and flames visible.
@SouthSoundNews said that due to the heavy fuel load in the home and how well involved it was, crews fought the fire from a defensive/outside position.
No injuries were reported, and officials said that all occupants made it out safely.
Cause of the blaze is under investigation.
Onscene with @Southkingfire and partners on a fully involved house fire pic.twitter.com/Afc3NiLioL
— South Sound Freelance News (@SouthSoundNews) April 4, 2021
— South Sound Freelance News (@SouthSoundNews) April 4, 2021
@Southkingfire tackle Easter fully involved house fire that displaced the occupants. No injuries. https://t.co/7mWgHRC5Zw pic.twitter.com/q6TO2bA2V5
— South Sound Freelance News (@SouthSoundNews) April 4, 2021
