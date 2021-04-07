The City of Des Moines wants residents to know that on April 7, 2021, a city employee, “with whom you may have been in contact,” tested positive for COVID-19.

The possible exposure occurred during two recent events: the Eggstravaganza Drive held at Steven J. Underwood Memorial Park on Saturday, April 3, and a drive-through Senior Lunch program at the Des Moines Activity Center on April 1, the city announced on its website.

Here’s more from the city:

The City’s COVID-19 safety plan was in effect at the event. Out of an abundance of caution, we are recommending you take a COVID-19 test, however, based on the “CDC‘s Summary of COVID-19 Specific Practices”, the level of contact you may have had with this employee, and your vaccination status, it may not be required. COVID-19 testing sites can be found by visiting https://www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/TestingforCOVID19/TestingLocations. If you do experience symptoms of respiratory illness (fever, coughing, or shortness of breath), please contact your health care provider right away.

The safety of our community and staff remains a top priority; please contact Shannon Kirchberg, Emergency Preparedness and Safety Manager, at 206.870.6562 if you have any questions regarding this notification. For more information on COVID-19, including symptoms and treatment, visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov.