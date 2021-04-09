The Des Moines Police Department announced that it will be closing the Redondo Parking Lot this Sunday, April 11, because “it has received intelligence that a non-permitted event has been planned.”

Police say that this event involves a large number of vehicles and that attendees at past events have engaged in street racing and stunt driving, as well as other criminal activity.

“As this event is currently not authorized by the City, it will not be allowed to occur,” the city said. “In order to maintain a safe and family-friendly environment in Redondo, the city will be increasing our police presence as well as closing the parking lot for a period of time.”

Additionally, the City of Des Moines is currently following the state of Washington’s Roadmap to Recovery that places limits on large gatherings. The city continues to urge caution when visiting public places in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19

If you have any questions, please contact Police Chief Ken Thomas at [email protected] or (206) 870-7604.