Lauren Gunderson’s dramedy I and You premieres this Saturday, April 17, 2021, and is BAT Theatre’s 12th live online production since May 1, 2020.

These rehearsed, live online performances are produced with costumes, props, scene changes, music and more.

All you need to see I and You is a device that is connected to the Internet. Then, for a pay-what-you-will donation, you can attend any of four performances from April 17 through April 25.

SYNOPSIS

Housebound and ill, I and You’s Caroline hasn’t been to school in months. Confined to her room, she has only Instagram, Facebook, and Zoom for company. Then a classmate, Anthony, bursts onto her screen – uninvited and armed with a delivery of waffle fries, a copy of Walt Whitman’s poetry, and a school project due the next day…

Caroline and Anthony are opposites. Caroline’s sardonic quips cover the burden of her illness and her fear of hope. Anthony is replete with life, upbeat, a dynamo of energy and happiness. Together, they discover issues they both face while unlocking a deeper mystery.

Underscoring their growing intimacy are portions of Whitman’s poetic lyricism, which not only fuels the characters but is regenerative for the audience as well.

This sweet, quick-witted dramedy will leave you valuing your life and those who pass through it.

I and You contains some adult language.

The performances are live online via Zoom so performers and audience can stay safely distanced in their own locations. Your “ticket” will connect you to a free download of Zoom if you don’t already have it on your device. Audiences get a chance to talk with the actors after the show.

I and You is sponsored by Hilary Okrent-Grilley of Keller Williams Realty, 4Culture through the King County Lodging Tax, and the City of Burien.

CAST AND DIRECTOR

Under the skilled direction of Andrew Coopman, the talented cast includes Kody Smith (Anthony) and Karin Terry (Caroline).

TICKETS AND SHOW INFO

Performances are:

Saturday, April 17 at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 18 at 2 pm. Saturday, April 24 at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 25 at 2 p.m.



As always, BAT’s Shelter-in-place Season III is pay-what-you-will. If money is tight during Covid, see the show for as little as $1. If money is not so tight, help keep BAT alive during COVID-19 with a larger donation of any size.

For tickets, go to www.burienactorstheatre.org or https://burienactorstheatre.org/shows/shelter-in-place-season-2021/shelter-in-place-season-3-2021/i-and-you-by-lauren-gunderson.

“BAT looks forward to seeing you at the show!”