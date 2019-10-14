SPONSORED: Huckleberry Square, a family-owned restaurant in Burien, is looking to hire Line Cooks:
Line Cooks should have the desire to learn pantry, sauté, broil and fry.
Ideal candidates should be personable, enthusiastic, and have a desire to work in a neighborhood restaurant.
Huckleberry Square is a fast-paced high-volume restaurant located at 14423 Ambaum Blvd SW, Burien, WA 98166 (map below).
Our perfect candidates will have a dynamic background, be friendly and guest oriented.
Hours of Operation are 6:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m., 7 days a week.
Benefits for line cooks include paid vacation after 1 year of service.
Competitive wages
