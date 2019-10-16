SPONSORED : Gathering Place Foursquare Church invites one and all to a festive fall ‘Trunk or Treat’ event on Sunday, Oct. 27, beginning at 6 p.m.

They extend a wide welcome for this FREE community event, which will feature a bouncy house, hot dogs, games, a cake walk, decked-out cars, games, and more! Be sure to bring a bucket or bag for candy collecting.

And, since we all know it is better to give than just to receive, they will also kick off their Thanksgiving food drive that evening. They invite you to consider donating non-perishable foods for their ministry partners – Transform Burien and Lighthouse Ministry. Foods that are most appreciated are listed below.

GIFT FOOD ITEMS:

Boxed Mac & Cheese,

Boxed pasta

Spaghetti sauce

Diced tomatoes

Canned tomato sauce

Parmesan cheese

Syrup

Pancake mix

Ground coffee (any brand)

Jugs of apple juice

Boxes of crackers

Granola bars

Campbell’s chicken noodle soup

Campbell’s tomato soup

Ketchup

Soy sauce

Applesauce

Canned refried beans

Canned beans (kidney and black)

Canned tuna

Canned vegetables (green beans, corn)

Canned fruit (pineapple, pears, peaches, apricots, mandarin oranges)

Cream of mushroom

Cream of chicken

French fried onions

Evaporated milk

Don’t miss this great opportunity to have fun and do good in our community at the same time! The trunkin’ starts at 6 pm, so be sure to mark your calendar for October 27 and get ready for treatswith nary a trick in sight!

Gathering Place Foursquare Church

17700 1st Avenue South

Burien, Washington Call (206) 246-6222 https://gpfoursquare.org