On Tuesday night, Oct. 15, 2019, the Des Moines Police Department held a Community Meeting to discuss crime and other topics at the Des Moines Activity Center.
Below is raw, live footage of the event as streamed on the city’s Facebook page:
Oct 16, 2019 | Crime, Des Moines, Featured Post, News, Police, Video
On Tuesday night, Oct. 15, 2019, the Des Moines Police Department held a Community Meeting to discuss crime and other topics at the Des Moines Activity Center.
Below is raw, live footage of the event as streamed on the city’s Facebook page:
August 15, 2019
August 16, 2019
Recent Comments