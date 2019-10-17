Community members can hear from local, regional and national experts during free monthly presentations at Highline College’s Marine Science and Technology (MaST) Center, starting on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.

The Science on the Sound series focuses on topics of interest within the Puget Sound region. Each 45-minute presentation will begin at noon and is open to the public.

2019–20 Science on the Sound Series (12–12:45 p.m.):

Saturday, Nov. 2: “Ocean pH in and Around the Port of Price Rupert” presented by Paul Covert, Fisheries Oceans Canada

Saturday, Dec. 7: “Filling a Critical Need in the Pacific Northwest for Marine Wildlife” presented by Casey McClean, Rehab and Research

Saturday, Jan. 4: “Race to Alaska” presented by Daniel Evans, Race to Alaska

Saturday, Feb. 1:: “Microplastics in the Salish Sea: Update After 10 Years” presented by Julie Masura, Center for Urban Waters

Saturday, Mar. 7: “Educator Motivations for Applying and Working at Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium” presented by Joanne Park, MaST Center

Saturday, April 4: “Annual MaST Center Writers Workshop” facilitated by Susan Landgraf, poet and former Highline College professor

Saturday, May 2: “Voices for the Sea Turtles: Marine Turtle Conservation in Pacific Mexico” presented by Vanessa Hunt, Central Washington University

Saturday, June 6: “From Climate Science to Climate Justice” presented by Heather Price, North Seattle College

Highline’s MaST Center promotes understanding, appreciation and preservation of the marine environment through hands-on research, education and community activities that highlight the beauty, complexity and importance of the south Puget Sound ecosystem.

Located on the Redondo Dock next to Salty’s, the MaST Center offers an aquarium, research space and a unique waterfront laboratory and classroom. It provides a venue to educate and engage the community in issues impacting Puget Sound, including coastal development, storm water runoff, marine pollution and salmon recovery. Address: 28203 Redondo Beach Drive S., Des Moines, Wash.

Schedule is subject to change.

For updates and more information, visit mast.highline.edu.