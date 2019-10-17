On Wednesday night, Oct. 16, a Candidate Forum was held at the Burien Library for five candidates vying for three Highline Public Schools Board Director positions.

The forum was co-sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Seattle-King County, King County Library System, Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce and the Highline Times.

Ashley Gross, youth and education reporter from KNKX radio served as Moderator.

On hand were:

Watch the full forum below (running time 1 hour, 43 minutes):