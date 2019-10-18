SPONSORED : Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding six Open Houses this weekend!

The first Open House is located steps from the Beach and Normandy Park Swim Club on a large lush corner lot sits a recently updated 2700 square foot home:

Large light filled kitchen with stainless appliances, white shaker cabinets and sun-filled breakfast nook. The living room has a beautiful wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors. Daylight basement with huge laundry room, rec room and outside entry. Bring all your toys! Huge 3 car detached garage with carport, circular drive and ample driveway space. Lot A beach rights

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 19: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20: Noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE:

1104 SW Shorebrook Drive, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $700,000

MLS Number: 1528932

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 1.75

Year Built: 1954

Approximate House SqFt: 2,760 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 15,156 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Security System

PHOTOS:

The next Open House is a new opportunity at the Landings at Riverview:

You’ll be impressed with the 18ft ceiling & natural light in the living room. Open kitchen with SS appliances & breakfast nook. Upgrades include walnut floors, newer carpet, & central A/C. Master suite with walk-in closet & 5 piece bath. Backyard is fully fenced; entertain on the patio or garden in the greenhouse. Two car garage with storage & newer water heater. Close to shopping, freeway access, Green River trail, & Grandview off-leash dog park.

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 19: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

21824 43rd Place S., Unit 9, Kent, WA 98032 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $415,000

MLS Number: 1526053

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 2000

Approximate House SqFt: 1,589 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Jetted/Soaking Tub

Security System

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS:

Next up…a new Home in desirable Normandy Park:

A spacious, open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings. Entertain w/ ease in the Chef’s kitchen, anchored by a grand island and high-end appliances. Quartz countertops, high-end finishes, and plenty of storage. Beautiful hardwood floors. Master Suite w/ spa-like bath. Second floor laundry. 3 car garage. Covered sitting porch. Level yard w/ professional landscaping and sprinkler system. A/C and generator. This home will not disappoint!

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 19: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE:

18005 6th Place SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,069,994

MLS Number: 1520898

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 2,426 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,475 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS:

Next is another brand new (neighboring) Home in the same desirable Normandy Park neighborhood:

A spacious, open floor plan w/ vaulted ceilings. Entertain w/ ease in the Chef’s kitchen, anchored by a grand island and high-end appliances. Quartz countertops, high-end finishes, and plenty of storage. Beautiful hardwood floors. Master Suite w/ spa-like bath. Second floor laundry. 3 car garage. Covered sitting porch. Level yard w/ professional landscaping and sprinkler system. A/C and generator. This home will not disappoint!

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 19: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE:

18001 6th Place SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $1,069,994

MLS Number: 1520876

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 2,560 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 8,524 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS:

Next up is an East Hill of Kent Uplands masterpiece:

Very high-quality, contemporary two story home. Light filled floor plan with main floor great room concept. Chef’s delight kitchen with quartz and stainless appliances. Generously sized eating space or dining room. Main floor bedroom and main floor full bath and den.Upstairs 4 more bedrooms. Master bedroom has 5-piece master bath with double headed shower and double door entry. Ideal outdoor living area and great lot. Territorial views complete this home.

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 19: Noon – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

20808 103rd Place SE, Kent, WA 98031 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $694,950

MLS Number: 1507143

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 3,076 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 4,565 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS:

The final Open House is a lovely home in the very desirable English Garden neighborhood of Federal Way:

This is a corner lot with a private & fully fenced backyard. The rooms are very spacious! Vaulted ceilings and great natural light! The carpet is brand new & bathroom flooring is new also. High end roof! The oven/microwave is brand new & some new interior paint as well. Lots of hardwood flooring throughout. This home is very centrally located with easy access to all of the major freeways, shopping, parks & schools.

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 19: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

1095 SW 332nd Place, Federal Way, WA 98023 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $475,000

MLS Number: 1527233

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1987

Approximate House SqFt: 2,210 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 7,338 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Ceiling Fan(s)

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

High Tech Cabling

Vaulted Ceilings

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS: