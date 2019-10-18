The MaST Center Aquarium will be hosting their annual Halloween Festival ‘Fear on the Pier’ on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019.

This event will run from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., and is FREE and fun for the whole family!

In addition to the normal aquarium exhibits and fun, they will have many Halloween themed activities.

This event is family-friendly for all ages; they will be embracing a “merry-not-scary” theme.

Guests are welcome to come at 11 a.m. as a Live Dive Show will be transformed into an underwater pumpkin carving experience.

“Help us put together marine mammal skeletons, learn how we prepare them, mix glowing green plankton samples, take photos with pirates and more!”

MaST scientists will be happy to show you a close look at some of the strangest scientific specimens, brought out only for this spooky occasion.

Admission is FREE and costumes are encouraged!

“See you there!”

The MaST Center is located at 28203 Redondo Beach Dr S.: