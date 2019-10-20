THE SOUTH SIDE DES MOINES POLITICAL CLUB PRESENTS:

A CANDIDATE FORUM

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23, 2019: 6:30 — 8 p.m.

Saltwater Unitarian Universalist Church

Quality of Life in the Waterland City — 2019 Ed.

Please join our 2019 candidates for three seats on the Des Moines City Council:

Position 2: JC Harris and Luisa Bangs

Position 4: Susan White and Jeremy Nutting

Position 6: Anthony Martinelli and Rob Back

Moderator: Elizabeth Watson (Kent City Council 2005-2013)

Question the candidates on quality of life issues for all Des Moines residents (e.g., airport impacts and expansion; crime; economic development; transportation; the marina), and specific issues in the south side (e.g., Redondo Pier; Wooten Park; how to serve Des Moines residents in Federal Way Schools and 30th Legislative Dist.; police sub-station at the Redondo Square; unique economic development / zoning issues with Rose’s Diner lot and Masonic/Landmark; arts/culture; traffic with new DM Elementary).

WHEN: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, 6:30 — 8 p.m. WHERE: Saltwater Unitarian Universalist Church, 25701 14th Place South, Des Moines (map below):

Notice: this event may be live-streamed and recorded by The Waterland Blog.