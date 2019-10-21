SPONSORED :

Downsizing Simplified: Where do you begin?

– 12:00 p.m.

FREE

Get tips, tools and resources that will help to eliminate some of the stress associated with downsizing and moving for older adults.

Karen Pfeiffer Bush is the owner of S365 Consulting & Design, a firm that specializes in senior living. Karen and her team have helped thousands of seniors to downsize, move into senior living communities and prepare their homes for the real estate market.

This FREE event will be held at Wesley Des Moines – Terrace Auditorium, 816 S. 216th Street in Des Moines (map below).

Space is limited.

Please RSVP at (855) 445-8827.

More info here: https://wesleychoice.org/event/downsizing-simplified-november-desmoines/