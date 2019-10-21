Saltwater Music Series will be presenting ‘Saltwater Goes Baroque!’ this Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, starting at 7 p.m. at Des Moines United Methodist Church.

Join Julia Adams (violin/viola), Justin Henderlight (oboe/composer), and Steven Luksan (harpsichord/composer) for an evening that celebrates the musical style of the Baroque period.

The program will feature music by Bach, Handel, and their contemporaries, along with new pieces by Henderlight and Luksan.

As always, admission to Saltwater Music Series concerts is FREE.

Cash/check donations will be collection to benefit the Des Moines Area Food Bank. More information at www.SaltwaterMusicSeries.com.

Des Moines United Methodist Church is located at 22225 9th Ave. S, Des Moines, WA 98198: