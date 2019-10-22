All are invited to be a part of creating an exciting 2020 Vision for Des Moines at a Community Meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019:
Business and Community Leaders working in partnership to create a thriving community to live, work, invest and play.
Come and meet your business neighbors and community leaders and enjoy food and refreshments from our local businesses!
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 4:30 — 6:30 pm at Edward Jones – Doug Myers, 22211 Marine View Drive South (map below).
