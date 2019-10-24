[ EDITOR’S NOTE : The following is a Letter to the Editor, written by a verified resident. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of The Waterland Blog, nor its staff:]

My name is Dorothy Duncan, and I don’t even know where to begin…

I’m shocked that Jeanette Burrage is running for the Highline School Board.

If you look at her background as a bus driver, you will see she slapped my six-year old grandson, who is autistic. She was the driver.

There was a trial which found her ‘Not Guilty.’ The defense was worded something like “did she intend to slap him?” It was impossible to prove that she intended to slap him. But if you watch the tape you’ll see her get up and go slap him:

I have tried to ignore the fact that she is running for the board and have done so until now. I don’t get it. How dare she toss her name in the ring?

For me it hasn’t gone away. It hasn’t gone away for my grandson either.

Now that he’s older he asks: “How can someone slap a six-year old autistic boy?”

Thank you,

Dorothy Duncan

North Highline