SPONSORED :

Come enjoy live music starting at 2 p.m., $5.00 all day wine specials, and tasty eats from Flair Taco Truck from 3-7 p.m. as The Quarterdeck celebrates its first anniversary this Sunday, Oct. 27!

Local owners Ken Rogers and Catherine Carbone-Rogers opened what has quickly become Des Moines’ favorite meeting place for coffee and wine with a stellar view – just one short year ago.

We’re talking, of course, about The Quarterdeck, located in the Des Moines Marina. With a modern and clean interior design, the gem of a shop makes the most of their cozy space, while celebrating the natural beauty and spectacular view of this unique location.

Join them as they raise a glass or cup to their accomplishment and welcome their area neighbors to join in the festivities. Along with the yummies from Flair, The Quarterdeck also offers a delicious meat and cheese plate, assorted pastries and coffee, tap and bottle beer and cider as well as assorted non-alcoholic options.

If wine is your thing, there’s plenty to choose from, including the day’s special option of Ananto Macabeo or Bobal-Tempranillo is truly a find at the anniversary price of $5.00/glass. According to the Ananto website: this wine is from Bodegas Sierra Norte’s project in Utiel-Requena. Ananto is a new wine involving old vineyards and old farming practices. The vineyard sites are at higher elevations (~1,000 meters), dry-farmed, with vines aged in the 35-45 year range, and farmed organically (certified).

Mmm…we’re ready for a toast or two!

You won’t want to miss this celebration and a salute to local entrepreneurial spirit!

Come join the fun, this Sunday at Des Moines’ newest treasure The Quarterdeck, located at 22307 Dock Ave S., Unit 1: