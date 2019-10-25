SPONSORED : Real Estate Sponsor Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate will be holding six Open Houses this weekend!

The first Open House is a large 2,145 sq/ft Townhouse in a small 4-unit community:

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has soaring ceilings, beautiful engineered hardwoods and fresh paint and carpet! Remodeled kitchen has brand new stainless appliances, white quartz counter tops and beautiful gray cabinets. The dining room opens to a sunny deck. Huge master suite 5 piece bathroom and walk in closet. Private fenced backyard patio, 2 car garage plus 2 outside parking place. Close to parks, shopping, restaurants and freeways!

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 26: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

434 S 156th St Unit 2, Burien, WA 98148 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $450,000

MLS Number: 1485032

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 1999

Approximate House SqFt: 2,145 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 10,018 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

PHOTOS:

The next Open House is located steps from the Beach and Normandy Park Swim Club on a large lush corner lot:

Large light filled kitchen with stainless appliances, white shaker cabinets and sun-filled breakfast nook. The living room has a beautiful wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors. Daylight basement with huge laundry room, rec room and outside entry. Bring all your toys! Huge 3 car detached garage with carport, circular drive and ample driveway space. Lot A beach rights

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 26: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

1104 SW Shorebrook Drive, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $700,000

MLS Number: 1528932

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 1.75

Year Built: 1954

Approximate House SqFt: 2,760 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 15,156 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Security System

PHOTOS:

Next up is just what youve been waiting for – an immaculate and impeccable 1928 Craftsman Style home in the desirable Lower Phinney Ridge Neighborhood:

Great looking home adorned with a white picket fence. Ideal floor plan has two bedrooms on the main with full bath and two bedrooms and bath downstairs. This home has been beautifully restored and remodeled including double hung windows and Norwegian wood stove. Kitchen and bathrooms have been redone. Large attic and shed. Gorgeous yard with off street parking.

WHEN:

Friday, Oct. 25: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26: Noon – 2:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 27: 1 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

6040 6th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $799,950

MLS Number: 1534996

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Year Built: 1928

Approximate House SqFt: 1,600 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 3,737 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

Security System

PHOTOS:

Click here to view full, detailed listing.

Next up, an immaculate, move-in ready home:

Ideal floor plan has master bedroom on the main floor with 5-piece master bath. Gorgeous kitchen with granite tiles, eating bar and stainless appliances. Family room has gas fireplace and slider that leads to no maintenance back yard complete with raised garden beds. Large dining room. Plus, this home has vaulted ceilings, beautiful hardwoods, and new carpets on the main floor. Desirable neighborhood has sidewalks and community playground. Must see!

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 26: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

31829 52nd Ave S., Auburn, WA 98001 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $489,950

MLS Number: 1532982

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Year Built: 2002

Approximate House SqFt: 2,671 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 5,488 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

French Doors

Security System

PHOTOS:

Next up is an East Hill of Kent Uplands masterpiece:

Very high-quality, contemporary two story home. Light filled floor plan with main floor great room concept. Chef’s delight kitchen with quartz and stainless appliances. Generously sized eating space or dining room. Main floor bedroom and main floor full bath and den.Upstairs 4 more bedrooms. Master bedroom has 5-piece master bath with double headed shower and double door entry. Ideal outdoor living area and great lot. Territorial views complete this home.

WHEN:

Sunday, Oct. 27: Noon – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

20808 103rd Place SE, Kent, WA 98031 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $684,900

MLS Number: 1507143

Bedrooms: 5

Bathrooms: 3

Year Built: 2019

Approximate House SqFt: 3,076 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 4,565 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Vaulted Ceilings

Pantry

Walk-in Closet

PHOTOS:

The final Open House is a magical Mid-Century Home that’s nestled high above Normandy Park Cove:

Vaulted wood ceilings highlight the panoramic views from Mt Rainier to Vashon Island! Open great room style, kitchen, dining and family rooms flow together over beautiful hardwood floors. The formal dining room overlooks the fireplace conversation pit. Entertainer’s delight! Massive master suite with endless possibilities. Lower level has family room, 2 bedrooms, new 3/4 bath and laundry room. LOT A Beach Rights. Easy commute.

WHEN:

Saturday, Oct. 26: 1 – 3 p.m.

WHERE:

17201 Sylvester Rd SW, Normandy Park, WA 98166 (MAP, or see below)

INFO:

List Price: $825,000

MLS Number: 1512077

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.75

Year Built: 1966

Approximate House SqFt: 3,250 s.f.

Approximate Lot SqFt: 15,000 s.f.

SITE FEATURES:

Bath Off Master

Built-In Vacuum

Dble Pane/Strm Windw

Dining Room

Hot Tub/Spa

Security System

Skylights

Solarium/Atrium

Vaulted Ceilings

PHOTOS: