On Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, the City of Burien appeared before the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit in Seattle, to present oral arguments against the Federal Aviation Administration.

Attorney Matt Adams of the Dentons Law Firm, along with the FAA’s attorney, presented oral arguments before a panel of three judges who asked pointed questions of both sides.

“My read is that the judges were engaged and appeared eager to understand the complexity of the issues at hand,” Quiet Skies Coalition President Larry Cripe said.

Below is full video of the testimony:

“As I’ve said before, it could take a while before we receive a decision,” Cripe added. “In some ways, the oral arguments for a case like ours are almost a formality, and the judges will need time to sift through the details in our petitioners brief and in the FAA’s response which are the primary means by which they enlighten themselves in order to make a sound decision. Keep faith that our case is strong and that the points we made in the petitioners brief are good ones.”

Cripe added:

“We’ve come this far due to all of your support. Please continue to files noise complaints – it matters. Please continue to address all elected officials on taking stronger action against this unbridled growth in civil aviation. We matter.”

