On Wednesday night, Oct. 23, 2019, a Candidate Forum for residents vying for the Des Moines City Council in the Nov. 5 election was held at the Saltwater Unitarian Universalist Church.

Organized by local attorney Harry S. Steinmetz, the forum was also sponsored by the South Side Des Moines Political Club.

It was moderated by Kent City Councilmember Elizabeth Watson, and featured all six candidates:

Position 2: JC Harris and Luisa Bangs

Position 4: Susan White and Jeremy Nutting

Position 6: Anthony Martinelli and Rob Back

Topics discussed included quality of life issues for all Des Moines residents (e.g., airport impacts and expansion; crime; economic development; transportation; the marina), specific issues in the south side (e.g., Redondo Pier; Wooten Park; how to serve Des Moines residents in Federal Way Schools and 30th Legislative Dist.; police sub-station at the Redondo Square; unique economic development / zoning issues with Rose’s Diner lot and Masonic/Landmark; arts/culture; traffic with new DM Elementary) and much more.

Watch the full, raw, 1 hour 33 minute video below: