Destination Des Moines’ annual Halloween Trick or Treat Path will wind through the Marina District on Des Moines Memorial Drive and 7th Ave this Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019!

This free community event will run from 3 – 6 p.m.

Local helpers will be there to help direct Ghouls and Goblins, and more than a few Elsa’s through the crosswalks at area businesses along Marine View Drive & 7th Ave South.

Here’s a map of the 2019 path:

Hosted by Destination Des Moines and the Marina District Businesses.