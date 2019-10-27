The Des Moines Police Department is reporting that a male suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault early Sunday morning, Oct. 27, 2019, was later found dead near the Des Moines Creek Trail.

At approximately 5:59 a.m. Sunday morning, Des Moines Police were dispatched to the 22800 block of 27th Ave S. (map below) for a sexual assault in progress.

When officers arrived at approximately 6:04 a.m., they were told that the suspect is known to the victim. The victim is a female and the suspect is a male in his early 20s. When officers arrived, the suspect was located outside in a vehicle.

The suspect then fled in the vehicle and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit last about three minutes. The suspect vehicle was traveling north on 7th Ave S. and lost control in the 21600 block. The suspect vehicle left the roadway and crashed into some shrubs.

The suspect fled on foot into the Des Moines Creek Trail area.

Officers immediately set up a perimeter and asked for outside assistance. A K9 Unit arrived and began to check the area, due to the area having a large amount of trees, shrubs and steep terrain.

Police say that at approximately 6:56 a.m., the male suspect was located by the K9 just cast of the beach park in the wooded area along the Des Moines Creek Trail. He was unresponsive. CPR and the use of an AED (Automated Extemal Defibrillator) were immediately initiated. Medics arrived and worked with officers.

Unfortunately, life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the suspect was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say they did not have any physical contact with the suspect during the incident, and that his cause of death is unknown at this time.

The Valley Investigative Team (VIT) was called to conduct the independent investigation of the incident. The Des Moines Police Department will work with VIT and the King County Medical Examiner’s office throughout the investigation. There is no outstanding suspects in the case.

The victim of the sexual assault is cooperating with the investigation.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

“We want to thank the public and our news partners for their patience as the investigation takes place.” police said in a statement.